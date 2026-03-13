Iran–Israel war now hits Bollywood: Deepika Padukone cancels Paris trip

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deepika Padukone has reportedly canceled her planned appearance at a major fashion event in Paris due to travel disruptions linked to rising tensions between Iran and Israel.

The Bollywood star was scheduled to attend a prominent fashion show in Paris as an ambassador for a global luxury brand, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

Preparations for her appearance, including outfit and styling arrangements, had already been completed.

However, escalating tensions in the Middle East have affected international air travel, leading to flight disruptions and uncertainty. As a result, Padukone’s team reportedly decided at the last minute that she would not travel to Paris.

A report by Mid-Day said the actress had planned to depart for Paris around March 9, but the sudden cancellation of several international flights forced her team to reconsider the trip.

Her withdrawal from the high-profile event has sparked discussion in both the fashion and entertainment industries. So far, Padukone has not issued an official statement on the matter.

The situation highlights how the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel are affecting not only political and economic sectors but also international events and the global entertainment industry.

News.Az