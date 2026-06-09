Northern Ireland police detain Sudanese man following ‘brutal’ knife assault

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Police in Northern Ireland reported that a Sudanese man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a knife attack that left one person seriously injured and sparked online calls for a protest after video footage circulated.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the incident as "sickening" after video of the attack, which took place in north Belfast late on Monday evening, was shared widely online, News.Az reports, citing The Jerusalem Post.

Police said the suspect was a 30-year-old Sudanese national, correcting an earlier statement that he was believed to be Somali, and cautioned that inaccurate information was circulating online about the victim's condition.

The injured man, in his 40s, remained in a serious condition in hospital, the police said.

It comes at a time of heightened tensions in Britain after the murder of a student who was handcuffed by police as he lay dying from stab wounds after his killer, a Sikh man, falsely alleged a racist attack.

News.Az