Norway intends to send Ukraine advanced rocket systems

Norway, in partnership with the UK, is intending to send high mobility artillery rocket systems to Ukraine, Norwegian Prime Minister Gahr Store told journalists at the NATO Madrid Summit on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

PM Gahr Store said Norway will continue to support Ukraine.

“Norway continues to do what it started back in February - to help Ukraine. In cooperation with the UK, the kingdom will provide Ukraine with access to long-range artillery rocket systems,” he added.

Earlier, Norway reportedly delivered to Ukraine 22 M109 self-propelled guns with spare parts, as well as artillery ammunition for them.

