Norway strengthens security with drones and military presence near the Russian border

A Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine on September 21 killed three people and injured three others, targeting residential areas in the city center, News.Az citing the Euromaidanpress.
Since the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russia has frequently struck not only military installations but also civilian areas, infrastructure, and residential buildings, resulting in a high number of civilian casualties and widespread destruction, which constitutes a war crime.
Among the deceased were a 12-year-old boy and two elderly women aged 77 and 79, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Military Administration of Kryvyi Rih. One of the women was rescued from the rubble but succumbed to her injuries in the ambulance. Three others, including a teenager, were wounded and hospitalized.
The attack caused significant damage to the city’s infrastructure. According to Vilkul, two private houses were completely destroyed, while approximately 25 others sustained damage. A school, several garages, and numerous vehicles were also affected.
The Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, five Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles, and 16 attack UAVs. Ukrainian Air Forces claimed to have intercepted five Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles and 11 attack UAVs. Another five drones were lost due to electronic warfare countermeasures.
Governor of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Serhiy Lysak also provided additional details about the attacks on the Dnipro city and the nearby Nikopol district. A six-story educational building had its windows blown out, and three multi-story buildings and 72 cars were damaged in Dnipro.
In the Nikopol area unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and artillery were used against several communities. A 38-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized. The strikes in this region damaged four houses, a gas station, and a private enterprise warehouse, where 20 tons of sunflower seeds were destroyed in a fire.
