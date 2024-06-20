Norway, Sweden and Finland to create military transport corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three Nordic countries have agreed to create an Arctic “military transport corridor” for channeling personnel and equipment to Finland amid tensions with its neighbor Russia, Norway’s prime minister said Thursday, News.az reports citing AFP.

Hailed as an “important milestone” by premier Jonas Gahr Store, it is the latest security maneuver following Finland and Sweden’s recent accession to NATO.“Today we agree to establish a military transport corridor through Northern Norway, Northern Sweden and Northern Finland,” Store said in statement following a meeting with his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.“It will help ensure that personnel and materiel can be quickly moved from Norwegian ports through Sweden and to Finland,” he added.

News.Az