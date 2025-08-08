Norwich Airport closed after plane catches fire on runway

+ ↺ − 16 px

Norwich Airport was forced to shut down this morning after a plane caught fire on the runway, prompting a major emergency response.

The airport confirmed it will remain closed until at least 12:30 p.m., advising passengers to contact their airlines before travelling. Witnesses reported seeing multiple emergency vehicles rush to the scene and hearing “crash! crash!” over radio communications, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The incident occurred on the airfield’s main runway, with shocked travellers sharing updates on social media. No details have yet been released on potential injuries or the cause of the fire.

Authorities are investigating, and flights are expected to face significant disruption throughout the day.

News.Az