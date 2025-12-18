Novartis, Roche back US push to cut prescription drug costs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Swiss pharmaceutical giants Novartis and Roche have expressed support for U.S. efforts to lower drug prices and are working with the Trump administration on potential pricing agreements. The discussions follow a trend of recent deals by Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, and Novo Nordisk to reduce costs for Medicare, Medicaid, and cash-paying patients.

Novartis said it is committed to solutions that reduce costs for Americans while ensuring fair global contributions to innovation. Roche echoed the sentiment, emphasizing sustainable solutions that preserve innovation and protect patient care, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Sources familiar with the talks suggest a pricing deal involving the two companies could be approaching, though details and timing remain unclear.

