Roche’s MS drug candidate succeeds in late-stage trial
Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Monday that its experimental multiple sclerosis (MS) treatment, fenebrutinib, has met the primary goal in a late-stage clinical trial.

The study showed that fenebrutinib significantly reduced the annual relapse rate in patients with relapsing forms of MS, compared with teriflunomide (marketed as Aubagio), over a treatment period of at least 96 weeks, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The results mark a potential breakthrough for Roche as it expands its neurology portfolio beyond its existing MS drug Ocrevus.

 


