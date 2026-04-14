Novo Nordisk teams up with OpenAI on AI drugs

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Novo Nordisk is turning to artificial intelligence to accelerate drug development, announcing a major partnership with OpenAI as competition intensifies in the booming weight-loss market.

The maker of blockbuster drugs Wegovy and Ozempic said it will deploy OpenAI’s technology across its operations—from discovering new medicines to improving manufacturing, supply chains, and commercial processes, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The collaboration aims to analyze complex scientific data faster, identify promising drug candidates, and streamline traditionally time-consuming stages of development, such as clinical trial planning and regulatory preparation.

Novo Nordisk is under pressure to regain momentum against rival Eli Lilly, which has recently gained ground in the obesity drug market. Analysts expect the sector to generate more than $100 billion annually in the coming decade, making it one of the most competitive areas in global healthcare.

CEO Mike Doustdar emphasized that the partnership is designed to enhance, not replace, human expertise. “The aim is not to replace scientists, but to supercharge them,” he said, highlighting that AI will boost productivity rather than lead to job cuts.

Under the agreement, OpenAI will also help train Novo Nordisk’s workforce, increasing AI literacy and enabling employees to work more efficiently across departments.

Sam Altman said the collaboration could help reshape the future of healthcare by accelerating scientific discovery and improving patient outcomes.

Pilot programs will begin across research, manufacturing, and commercial teams, with full integration of AI tools expected by the end of 2026. The companies also stressed that the partnership includes strict data protection measures and human oversight.

As pharmaceutical companies increasingly embrace AI, Novo Nordisk’s move highlights how technology is becoming a key battleground in the race to develop the next generation of breakthrough treatments.

News.Az