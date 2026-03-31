Novo Nordisk cuts Wegovy prices in US plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Novo Nordisk is launching discounted subscription plans for its weight-loss drug Wegovy in the United States, as competition intensifies in the fast-growing obesity treatment market.

The new programme will offer self-pay patients monthly prices of up to nearly 30% below the standard rate, depending on subscription length. Longer plans will provide deeper discounts, aimed at improving affordability and encouraging long-term treatment use, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The initiative comes as Novo Nordisk and its main rival, Eli Lilly, compete aggressively for dominance in the obesity drug sector, one of the most lucrative segments in global healthcare.

Under the new pricing structure, Wegovy injections will cost about $329 per month for a three-month plan, dropping to $299 for six months and $249 for annual subscriptions. The standard monthly price is around $349. A pill version of the treatment will also be discounted under the same model.

The move reflects a broader industry shift toward direct-to-consumer sales and telehealth partnerships. Novo is working with platforms such as Ro, WeightWatchers, and LifeMD to reach patients who pay out of pocket and are increasingly treated as healthcare consumers rather than traditional insurance patients.

The company said the goal is to simplify access and improve continuity of care as demand for obesity treatments continues to rise globally.

However, analysts warn that intensifying price competition could pressure profit margins as Novo Nordisk tries to regain market share from Eli Lilly, whose competing drug Zepbound has gained strong traction in the U.S. market.

The obesity drug race is also expanding beyond injections, with new oral treatments under development and regulatory review, signaling further competition ahead.

Novo Nordisk previously cut Wegovy’s U.S. self-pay price from $499 to $349, highlighting how rapidly pricing strategies are evolving in response to market pressure and growing demand.

News.Az