Numan Kurtulmus: Relations between Asian countries will be further strengthened during Azerbaijan's APA chairmanship

The Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) serves humanity as a platform for peace and peaceful dialogue, said Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus as he addressed the APA’s 14th plenary session in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Numan Kurtulmus stressed the necessity of paying attention to the moments that will create conditions for APA`s development. “APA's contributions may be very important at this moment.”

“From now on, we will witness the further strengthening of relations between Asian countries through Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the APA. We will fully support Azerbaijan during this period,” the speaker underlined.

News.Az