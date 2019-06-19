Number of Azercell 4G users increased three-fold

+ ↺ − 16 px

Company is ready for the application of the next Generation Technologies

Aiming to digitalize and make subscribers’ lives easier through implementation of innovative solutions, Azercell with 49% market share is the leader of the telecommunications sector of Azerbaijan.

Azercell invested 59,5 million US dollars to the development of the telecommunications in Azerbaijan last year and more than 1 billion 527 million US dollars over 22 years. The company contributed approximately 880 000 US dollars on the development of human resources and more than 266 000 US dollars on social projects in 2018.

As a result of new investments during the year, the number of Azercell 4G users across the country increased three-fold. Geographic coverage of 4G increased by 61.4%, while population coverage increased by 86.2%. The significant growth was spotted in LTE daily data consumption, as it increased by 49.6%.

Aiming to increase the number of users benefiting from high-speed internet, the company launched new and affordable phone campaigns during the year. This lead to dramatic growth in the number of Azercell smartphone users, as it exceeded 60%.

Last year, total mobile internet traffic of Azercell increased by 55% while LTE traffic surged by 199%.

Azercell is actively working on the expansion of the network in the regions. The central areas of the districts were provided with 4G network in March. 770 4G stations have been installed by the company so far.

The expansion of 4G network remains one of the priority areas for the company. It is planned to fully complete this task in the third quarter of 2019.

Azercell extended the roaming list further and signed agreements with 19 countries last year. In addition, the leading operator presented special internet packages in the network of 80 mobile carriers operating in more than 50 countries.

The company also takes the necessary measures to improve the quality of mobile communication in the Baku Metropolitan . On the first stage, highly crowded stations will be provided with 4G network this year. And following year, high-speed connectivity will be possible not only on the platforms, but also in the tunnels as well.

At the same time, Azercell is pursuing active discussions on the establishment of 5G network – the technology of the future. The company will start the pilot project as soon as the best model is approved.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

News.Az