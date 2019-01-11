Number of e-signature holders increases in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2018, the Azerbaijani national certification center issued over 39,700 electronic signature certificates, that is almost 50 percent more than in 2017, said the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Of the total number of e-signature certificates, over 15,200 were issued to government agencies, 14,900 - to legal entities and about 9,600 - to individuals.

The total number of the issued e-signature certificates since the beginning of their issuance until Jan. 1, 2019 was 166,890 (state structures - 91,206, individuals - 34,072, legal entities - 41,612).

In December 2018, the number of the issued e-signature certificates amounted to 3,146.

E-signature simplifies the access of citizens to e-services available on the e-government portal at e-gov.az.

For citizens, the cost of e-signature for a three-year period is 18 manats. For individuals and legal entities engaged in business activities the cost of e-signature is 36 and 72 manats, respectively, and for employees of state institutions, it is 58 manats.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Jan. 11)

News.Az

