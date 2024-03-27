Number of those injured in Moscow terror attack rises to 360

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of those injured in the Crocus City Hall attack has risen to 360, the center for disaster medicine told TASS, News.Az reports.

"As of Wednesday morning, 360 people, including 11 children, have been injured in the terrorist attack," a health emergency official said.

As many as 92 people injured in the attack have been hospitalized, while 63 people have been already discharged, with 205 others receiving outpatient treatment, the official added.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova told reporters on Tuesday that the number of people hurt in the attack had been growing as people recovered from the initial shock.

A gang of terrorists attacked the concert venue just outside of Moscow late on March 22. At least 139 people are reported so far to have been killed in the deadly attack. Eleven suspects in the attack have been apprehended, including all four gunmen, who were detained in the Bryansk Region, southwest of Moscow, as they were attempting to seek refuge by crossing the nearby Ukrainian border.

News.Az