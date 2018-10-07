Nurmagomedov wins UFC 229 fight against Conor McGregor
The highly-anticipated fight took place, 2018 in Las-Vegas Conor McGregor fought Khabib Nurmagomedov during the lightweight championship at UFC 229, Sputnik reported.
Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov took down Irish legend Conor McGregor in 4th round with a chokehold.
The Ultimate Fighting Championship ceremonial weigh-ins between the two fighters take place in Las Vegas Yesterday.
The fighters are in conflict for almost a year, mostly on social media with McGregor trying to pick on his opponent in the upcoming fight.
The Irish fighter assaulted a bus with fighters, including Nurmagomedov. The attack was preceded by a heated exchange between the Russian UFC fighter and McGregor's friend, Artem Lobov.
