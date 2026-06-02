Baku court examines Armenian citizens’ appeals

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Court of Appeal on Tuesday began preliminary hearings on appeals filed by Armenian citizens Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan and others.

The individuals were convicted by the Baku Military Court of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes stemming from Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, including the planning and waging of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing terrorism, the violent seizure of power and numerous other offences, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

During the hearings, held under the chairmanship of Judge Elmar Rahimov, with Judges Emin Mehdiyev and Mehriban Garayeva presiding and Ali Mammadov serving as reserve judge, each appellant was provided with an interpreter in Armenian and Russian, as well as defence counsel to ensure their right to legal representation.

The hearing was attended by representatives of the victims and prosecutors representing the state, including Abbas Abbasli, head of the State Prosecution Support Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, and prosecutors Anar Alakbarov and Sevinj Gasimova from the same department.

The convicted individuals stated that they had no objections to the composition of the court, the interpreters, the prosecution or the prosecutors representing the state.

They were informed of their procedural rights and obligations under criminal procedure legislation. David Babayan noted that he and the other defendants supported the appeals submitted by their defence lawyers.

The presiding judge stated that the motions raised by the appellants would be considered at a subsequent stage of the proceedings in accordance with criminal procedure legislation.

The appellants submitted motions requesting clarification of the appeals, the examination of additional witnesses and the presence of a representative of Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) at the hearing.

Addressing the motions, prosecutor Sevinj Gasimova noted that a representative of the Ombudsman's Office is not a party to the proceedings. While such a representative may attend an open court hearing as a public observer, she said the ombudsman's powers under current legislation are limited to monitoring detention conditions in penitentiary facilities and carrying out preventive measures on site.

The prosecutor also noted that a sufficient number of witnesses had already been examined during the investigation and the trial court proceedings, where they reaffirmed their earlier statements. She further stated that, under current legislation, the defence must justify why any new evidence could not have been presented before the court of first instance in order for it to be admitted during the appeal stage.

It was also noted that when the motion to call additional witnesses was submitted, the defence failed to provide the required identifying information for those individuals.

Furthermore, the prosecution argued that the collection of unnecessary evidence should not be used to delay or prolong the proceedings.

Accordingly, the prosecution requested that the court reject the motions in order to prevent any undue delay.

Representatives of the victims supported the prosecution's position.

The court also noted that one of the motions concerned electronic access to the trial transcripts and case materials. It stated that there were no restrictions on access and that any party to the proceedings could apply to review the documents.

The court then retired for deliberation.

Following deliberations, the court announced its decisions, stating that the defence motions had been granted in part.

The court further announced that the appellate review will begin on 9 June.

According to the verdict issued by the Baku Military Court on 5 February 2026, Arayik Harutyunyan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, David Manukyan, Davit Ishkhanyan and David Babayan were sentenced to life imprisonment. Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan received 20-year prison terms; Madat Babayan and Melikset Pashayan were sentenced to 19 years; Garik Martirosyan to 18 years; Davit Allahverdyan and Levon Balayan to 16 years; and Vasili Beglaryan, Gurgen Stepanyan and Erik Gazaryan to 15 years' imprisonment.

News.Az