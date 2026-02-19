UK condemns Iran’s 10-year sentence for British couple

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom has condemned Iran’s decision to sentence two British nationals to 10 years in prison, calling the ruling “totally unjustifiable” and pledging continued diplomatic pressure for their release.

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said London will pursue the case “relentlessly” until Craig and Lindsay Foreman are returned safely to the UK and reunited with their family, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Iranian authorities charged the couple with espionage, accusing them of gathering information in multiple parts of the country. The family has strongly denied the allegations.

In a separate statement, Lindsay Foreman’s son Joe Bennett said the pair appeared at a three-hour trial on October 27 but were not allowed to present a defence. He added that the family has seen no evidence supporting the espionage charges and is deeply concerned about their welfare and the transparency of the judicial process.

The case is likely to add to ongoing diplomatic tensions between London and Tehran, as Western governments continue to raise concerns about the detention of their citizens in Iran.

