LG Electronics and Nvidia discuss AI robots and data centers

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea’s LG Electronics has said it is in discussions with Nvidia on potential cooperation in robotics, artificial intelligence data centres, and mobility technologies.

The announcement comes as global tech firms accelerate efforts to expand into physical AI systems and next-generation computing infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

LG said talks with Nvidia include areas such as robotics development, AI-driven data centre solutions, and future mobility applications, reflecting growing interest in integrating advanced AI hardware and software across industries.

The discussions gained attention following reports that Madison Huang, a senior Nvidia executive focused on physical AI platforms and the daughter of CEO Jensen Huang, recently visited LG Electronics along with other major South Korean companies.

While no formal agreement has been announced, the talks highlight increasing collaboration between hardware manufacturers and AI leaders as demand for high-performance computing infrastructure continues to rise.

Both companies are positioning themselves in fast-growing sectors where robotics, AI processing, and smart mobility systems are expected to play a central role in future technology ecosystems.

News.Az