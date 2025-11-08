Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Demand for Blackwell chips ‘very strong’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Saturday that the company is seeing “very strong demand” for its next-generation Blackwell AI chips, as its reliance on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) continues to grow.

“Nvidia builds the GPU, but we also build the CPU, the networking, the switches — there are a lot of chips associated with Blackwell,” Huang told reporters during an event hosted by TSMC in Hsinchu, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

TSMC CEO C.C. Wei said Huang had requested additional wafers but declined to reveal quantities, citing confidentiality. Huang praised the collaboration, saying, “TSMC is doing a very good job supporting us on wafers. Nvidia’s success would not be possible without TSMC.”

The remarks came during Huang’s fourth trip to Taiwan this year, underscoring Nvidia’s deep ties with its key chip supplier.

In October, Nvidia became the first company to surpass a $5 trillion market valuation, earning Huang the nickname “five-trillion-dollar man” from TSMC’s Wei.

Addressing concerns over potential memory shortages, Huang said Nvidia continues to work closely with its major suppliers — SK Hynix, Samsung, and Micron — all of which have increased production to meet AI-driven demand.

“We have three very, very good memory makers … they have scaled up tremendous capacity to support us,” Huang said.

South Korea’s SK Hynix recently said it had sold out all its chip production for 2026, while Samsung confirmed it is in talks to supply HBM4 memory chips to Nvidia.

Asked about potential memory price increases, Huang replied, “It’s for them to decide how to run their business.”

Meanwhile, Huang confirmed there were “no active discussions” about selling Blackwell chips to China, following U.S. restrictions on AI chip exports to the country.

