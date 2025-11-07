Nvidia CEO: No ‘active discussions’ on selling blackwell chip to China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Friday that there are no ongoing discussions about selling the company’s advanced Blackwell AI chips to China, amid continued U.S. export restrictions.

“Currently, we are not planning to ship anything to China,” Huang told reporters in Tainan, where he arrived for his fourth public visit to Taiwan this year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The U.S. government has barred Nvidia from selling its Blackwell chips to China, citing concerns that the technology could support Beijing’s military and AI sectors.

Speculation had mounted that a recent meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea might lead to a limited export deal. However, Huang said no agreement has been reached.

“It’s up to China when they would like Nvidia products to go back to serve the Chinese market,” he said, adding that Nvidia currently holds zero market share in China’s advanced AI chip sector.

While the U.S. has permitted Nvidia to sell its less powerful H20 chip in China, Huang emphasized that Beijing has shown no interest in importing it.

Huang’s visit to Taiwan included a stop at TSMC, Nvidia’s long-time manufacturing partner, where he participated in the company’s sports day event.

