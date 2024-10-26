Nvidia dethrones Apple as world's most valuable company

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday, Nvidia surpassed Apple as the world's most valuable company following a record-setting surge in its stock, driven by overwhelming demand for its specialized artificial intelligence chips.

Nvidia's stock market value briefly touched $3.53 trillion, slightly above Apple's $3.52 trillion, LSEG data showed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. Nvidia ended the day up 0.8%, with a market value of $3.47 trillion, while Apple's shares rose 0.4%, valuing the iPhone maker at $3.52 trillion.In June, Nvidia briefly became the world's most valuable company before it was overtaken by Microsoft and Apple. The tech trio's market capitalizations have been neck-and-neck for several months.Microsoft's market value stood at $3.18 trillion, with its stock up 0.8%.The Silicon Valley chipmaker is the dominant supplier of processors used in AI computing, and the company has become the biggest winner in a race between Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta Platforms and other heavyweights to dominate the emerging technology.Known since the 1990s as a designer of processors for videogames, Nvidia's stock has risen about 18% so far in October, with a string of gains coming after OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, announced a funding round of $6.6 billion.Nvidia and other semiconductor stocks got a lift on Friday after data storage maker Western Digital reported quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates, buoying optimism about data center demand.

