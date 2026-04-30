2 killed, 6 injured in Uiwang apartment fire - VIDEO

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A fire broke out at an apartment in Uiwang, just south of Seoul, on Thursday, killing two people and injuring six others, officials said.

The blaze broke out Thursday morning on the 14th floor of a 20-story residential building, prompting a large emergency response. Firefighters brought the flames under control roughly two hours later, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials said a man in his 60s died after falling from the apartment where the fire started, while a woman in her 50s was found dead inside the unit. Investigators also reported discovering a suspected suicide note at the scene.

Six other residents suffered minor injuries, mainly from smoke inhalation, and were treated on site or taken to nearby hospitals.

Police and fire authorities are now investigating the exact cause of the fire as well as the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

News.Az