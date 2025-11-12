Yandex metrika counter

Nvidia plans $1 billion investment to build AI data center in northern Mexico

Nvidia plans $1 billion investment to build AI data center in northern Mexico
Reuters

Nvidia (NVDA) will invest $1 billion to build a green data center focused on artificial intelligence in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo León, according to an announcement made by Governor Samuel Garcia on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Garcia made the announcement in a video ⁠message ​uploaded to ​social media, flanked by representatives ‍from Nvidia.


