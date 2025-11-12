Nvidia plans $1 billion investment to build AI data center in northern Mexico

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nvidia (NVDA) will invest $1 billion to build a green data center focused on artificial intelligence in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo León, according to an announcement made by Governor Samuel Garcia on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Garcia made the announcement in a video ⁠message ​uploaded to ​social media, flanked by representatives ‍from Nvidia.

