Nvidia's Huang says China is going to win AI race

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has warned that China is poised to surpass the United States in the artificial intelligence (AI) race, News.Az reports, citing the Financial Times.

“China is going to win the AI race,” Huang told the newspaper on the sidelines of the Financial Times’ Future of AI Summit.

In a statement posted on X late Wednesday, Huang elaborated: “As I have long said, China is nanoseconds behind America in AI. It’s vital that America wins by racing ahead and winning developers worldwide.”

Huang, whose company leads the global AI chip market, previously stated in October that the U.S. could secure AI supremacy if Nvidia systems power the world, including China’s large developer base. However, he noted that the Chinese government has restricted Nvidia’s access to its market.

China’s ability to access advanced AI chips, particularly those produced by Nvidia — the world’s most valuable company by market capitalization — remains a critical issue in the ongoing tech rivalry between Washington and Beijing, as both nations compete for dominance in computing and artificial intelligence.

“We want America to win this AI race. No doubt about that,” Huang said at Nvidia’s developers’ conference in Washington last month.

He added that U.S. policies preventing engagement with Chinese developers could be counterproductive: “A policy that causes America to lose half of the world’s AI developers is not beneficial in the long term; it hurts us more.”

News.Az