Nvidia's Jensen Huang joins Trump on China visit

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Jensen Huang has joined U.S. President Donald Trump’s trip to China after earlier reports suggested the Nvidia chief had not been invited to take part in the delegation.

According to a source familiar with the matter, Trump personally called Huang after seeing media reports about his absence and asked him to join the visit, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

Huang then flew to Alaska to board Air Force One, the source said.

Trump is leading a delegation of more than a dozen American business executives to Beijing this week, where he is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday and Friday.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Nvidia said Huang was attending the summit at Trump’s invitation in support of “America and the administration’s goals.” The company repeated the same statement when asked about Huang joining the trip midway in Alaska, but did not elaborate further.

The White House has not immediately commented on the reports.

In a social media post, Trump confirmed that Huang was aboard Air Force One and denied reports that the Nvidia chief had not been invited. Trump also said his “first request” to Xi would be to further open China’s market to U.S. businesses.

“I will be asking President Xi, a Leader of extraordinary distinction, to ‘open up’ China so that these brilliant people can work their magic, and help bring the People’s Republic to an even higher level!” Trump wrote, referring to the broader delegation of U.S. business leaders.

Nvidia’s most advanced semiconductors, widely used for training artificial intelligence models, have faced increasingly strict U.S. export restrictions on sales to China over the past four years. The company said in February that versions of the chips approved by the U.S. government had still not been cleared for the Chinese market.

China has meanwhile accelerated efforts to develop domestic semiconductor technology and AI models, including DeepSeek, aimed at reducing dependence on Nvidia products. An article published earlier this month in the Chinese Communist Party’s official journal said U.S. chip restrictions had slowed development for local companies, while also acknowledging Nvidia’s dominance in the global graphics processing unit market.

Carlos Gutierrez told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” that although an agreement on export controls still appears distant, Huang’s participation in the delegation was significant for both the administration and the company.

News.Az