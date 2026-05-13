Tesla AI6.5 rumor puts Intel and TSMC in spotlight

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A new rumor surrounding Tesla and its next-generation AI chips is drawing attention across the semiconductor industry, with speculation that the company could shift part of its future AI6.5 chip production from TSMC to Intel.

The claim, which reportedly originated from a post on Weibo and was later highlighted by tech outlet Wccftech, remains completely unconfirmed. Neither Tesla, Intel, TSMC, nor the US government has officially commented on any potential manufacturing change involving a so-called “AI6.5” chip, News.Az reports, citing Igorslab.

Despite the lack of confirmation, the rumor has gained traction because it touches on several major industry trends at once: Tesla’s expanding AI ambitions, Intel’s effort to grow its foundry business, TSMC’s dominance in advanced chip manufacturing, and increasing US political pressure to produce critical AI hardware domestically.

According to the speculation, Tesla’s future AI6 or AI6.5 chips could partially move away from TSMC production under pressure from the Trump administration, with Intel becoming an alternative manufacturing partner. However, analysts note that such a transition would be technically complex and far from simple.

Changing foundries for advanced AI processors involves redesigning chips for entirely different manufacturing technologies, design rules, and production systems. For high-performance AI accelerators used in autonomous driving and robotics, this would represent a major engineering challenge rather than a routine supplier change.

Tesla’s AI hardware roadmap has become increasingly important to the company’s long-term strategy. Its chips are expected to support not only Full Self-Driving systems, but also projects involving robotics, AI computing, and potentially future data-center applications.

At the same time, Intel has been aggressively promoting its foundry business as it seeks large external customers for technologies such as Intel 18A and future 14A nodes. A Tesla partnership would represent a significant credibility boost for Intel Foundry, which has spent years trying to compete more directly with TSMC and Samsung Electronics in advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

Tesla already has a confirmed relationship with Samsung for future AI chips. In 2025, reports revealed a multibillion-dollar agreement connected to Tesla’s upcoming AI6 hardware, with production expected at Samsung’s Texas facility.

Industry observers say the broader significance of the rumor lies less in whether Tesla ultimately works with Intel and more in how AI chip manufacturing is becoming increasingly tied to geopolitics, supply-chain security, and domestic industrial policy.

For now, the term “AI6.5” itself remains unofficial, with no verified technical specifications, production schedule, or manufacturing partner publicly confirmed by Tesla.

News.Az