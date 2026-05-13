BYD and CAR Inc. sign major EV partnership in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

BYD and CAR Inc. have signed a major strategic cooperation agreement aimed at accelerating electric mobility and charging infrastructure development across China.

The agreement, signed on May 9 in Shenzhen, includes collaboration on the “Flash Charging China Initiative” as well as a framework deal for the procurement of 100,000 vehicles. The partnership marks a significant expansion of cooperation between the two companies and highlights growing momentum in China’s new energy vehicle sector, News.Az reports, citing Mysteel.

Under the deal, BYD and CAR Inc. will work together to improve green transportation infrastructure while supporting the sustainable transformation of the car rental industry. The companies said the initiative is designed to promote faster charging solutions and broader adoption of electric vehicles nationwide.

The 100,000-vehicle procurement agreement is expected to strengthen CAR Inc.’s fleet modernization efforts while further boosting BYD’s position in the competitive EV market.

Shenzhen-based BYD has continued to expand aggressively in both domestic and international markets, becoming one of the world’s leading electric vehicle manufacturers through rapid innovation in battery and charging technologies.

News.Az