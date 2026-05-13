UAE, South Korea push deeper AI relations

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South Korea and the United Arab Emirates held a forum in Seoul on Wednesday aimed at expanding cooperation in artificial intelligence, including AI infrastructure, semiconductors and digital services, according to South Korea’s science ministry, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

The event brought together government officials and industry representatives from both countries as part of ongoing discussions under a joint public-private AI working group established following South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s visit to the UAE last year.

Officials from both sides stressed the importance of building a strategic partnership in the AI sector amid growing global competition surrounding the technology.

The talks focused on cooperation in AI infrastructure supported by high-performance semiconductor technology, as well as the joint development of AI services based on the native language models of each country.

According to the ministry, more than 20 UAE officials attended the forum, including Mohamed Abdul Rahman AlHawi, undersecretary of the UAE’s Ministry of Investment, along with representatives from Emirati AI companies and state investment agencies.

News.Az