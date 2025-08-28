Yandex metrika counter

Nvidia shares tumble in Frankfurt following mixed earnings report

Nvidia shares tumble in Frankfurt following mixed earnings report
Nvidia’s shares listed in Frankfurt dropped 2.9% on Thursday, following a quarterly report that fell short of analyst expectations in its critical data centre division.


 

The chipmaker also said it expects revenue of $54 billion, plus or minus 2%, in the third quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $53.14 billion, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The fall in Nvidia's Frankfurt shares followed a roughly similar drop in after hours U.S. trading on Wednesday.


