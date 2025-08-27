Nvidia slightly tops forecasts, announces $60B buyback, shares dip

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nvidia posted better-than-expected quarterly results, with adjusted earnings per share of US$1.05 and revenue of US$46.743 billion, both modestly above the consensus average from IBES, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The world’s largest chipmaker also announced an additional US$60 billion share buyback. Gross margin reached 72.4%, but shares fell over 4% in after-hours trading.

Its Q3 revenue forecast was US$54 billion, slightly above consensus but below some high-end estimates. There were no H20 chip sales to China in Q2 and none are included in the outlook, following Beijing’s reported push for firms to avoid the chips.

Data centre revenue slightly missed forecasts.

Nvidia is navigating ongoing US-China export restrictions and market uncertainty. Despite that, demand for its Blackwell architecture remains strong.

News.Az