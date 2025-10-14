Nvidia unveils DGX Spark, the ‘world’s smallest AI supercomputer’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nvidia (NVDA) launched its smallest supercomputer yet on Wednesday — the DGX Spark — which the company touts as the “world’s smallest AI supercomputer.”

Despite its compact size, the DGX Spark delivers data center-level performance, powered by Nvidia’s GB10 Grace Blackwell superchip and enhanced by its ConnectX-7 networking technology and full software stack, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The idea is to provide smaller businesses and developers with access to an AI computing system without requiring them to spend thousands on renting AI data center services or buying their own AI servers.

The Spark is part of a new class of computer Nvidia is rolling out with third-party partners, including ASUS (2357.TW) and Dell (DELL), which will allow customers to develop and use AI models on their own local devices.

Nvidia said the Spark can be outfitted with up to 128GB of memory, which should help when running massive AI models.

“In 2016, we built DGX-1 to give AI researchers their own supercomputer. I hand-delivered the first system to Elon [Musk] at a small startup called OpenAI — and from it came ChatGPT, kickstarting the AI revolution,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement.

“DGX-1 launched the era of AI supercomputers and unlocked the scaling laws that drive modern AI. With DGX Spark, we return to that mission — placing an AI computer in the hands of every developer to ignite the next wave of breakthroughs.”

Like the DGX-1, Huang also hand-delivered one of the first Spark systems to Musk.

The company also has a larger, more powerful DGX Station, which runs on Nvidia's GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra desktop superchip.

But don't expect to grab a Spark or Station and start running your video games or other apps. The system runs on Nvidia's own Linux-based DGX OS and its AI software stack and is specifically designed for building and running AI models.

Nvidia also said users can connect two Spark systems to allow for even larger AI models with up to 405 billion parameters.

The Spark and Station are designed to complement Nvidia's existing AI offerings, enabling users to prototype AI models before deploying them more widely.

Nvidia holds the pole position in the AI chip race thanks to both its powerful processors and CUDA software service.

In addition to its desktop systems, the company continues to ink massive deals with AI companies, including a $100 billion investment in OpenAI (OPAI.PVT) that will see the ChatGPT developer purchase 10 gigawatts of GPUs.

Last month, Nvidia signed a deal that will see CoreWeave (CRWV) purchase $6.3 billion worth of GPUs from the chip giant.

The company is also providing GPUs to Elon Musk's xAI (XAAI.PVT), Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), and a slew of other tech behemoths — not to mention OpenAI and Oracle's (ORCL) joint Stargate Project venture.

News.Az