Nvidia CEO Huang reports surging AI-driven demand for computing

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Wednesday that demand for computing power has surged this year as artificial intelligence models evolve from handling simple queries to performing complex reasoning.

“This year, particularly the last six months, demand of computing has gone up substantially,” said Huang, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

The CEO of the AI chip leader was answering a question about what investors ask him most about. Nvidia shares were higher in premarket trading as Huang gave his bullish comments.

AI reasoning models are using exponential amounts of computing power, Huang said. But they are also seeing exponential amounts of demand because their results are so good, the CEO said.

“The AIs are smart enough that everybody wants to use it,” Huang said. “We now have two exponentials happening at the same time,” Huang said.

“Demand for Blackwell is really, really high,” he said. “I think we’re at the beginning of a new buildout, at the beginning of a new industrial revolution.”

News.Az