Nvidia unveils major India deals at AI summit

The annual conference, now in its fourth edition, focuses on governance and the future of artificial intelligence. Organizers say it also aims to help define India’s leadership role in what they describe as the coming “AI decade,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Mumbai-based infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said it would collaborate with Nvidia to build what it called India’s largest gigawatt-scale AI factory. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the partnership would lay the groundwork for world-class AI infrastructure, though no specific investment figure was disclosed.

L&T plans to deploy Nvidia’s advanced processors—used to train and operate generative AI systems—to create up to 30 megawatts of data center capacity in Chennai and 40 megawatts in Mumbai.

Nvidia is also working with Indian AI infrastructure provider Yotta Data Services, which intends to install more than 20,000 Blackwell processors as part of a $2 billion investment.

The summit has drawn dozens of world leaders and ministerial delegations to discuss AI’s opportunities and risks, including job displacement and misinformation. India recently climbed to third place in Stanford University’s global AI competitiveness ranking, surpassing South Korea and Japan.

However, analysts say India still trails the United States and China in advanced AI capabilities despite ambitious infrastructure plans.

India’s IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the country expects more than $200 billion in AI-related investments over the next two years, including roughly $90 billion already committed.

Separately, Adani Group announced plans to invest $100 billion by 2035 to develop hyperscale AI-ready data centers. Meanwhile, Microsoft pledged $50 billion this decade to expand AI adoption in developing markets. US startup Anthropic and Indian IT major Infosys also revealed a partnership to develop AI agents for the telecommunications sector.

Although Huang is not attending the summit, other prominent tech leaders present include Sam Altman of OpenAI, Demis Hassabis of Google DeepMind, and Bill Gates.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other global leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, are expected to issue a joint statement later this week addressing AI governance concerns.

Experts caution that, despite the surge of announcements, concrete commitments may remain limited. Nick Patience of tech research group Futurum said nonbinding declarations can still help shape global AI governance norms, but warned that rapid advances by major AI firms may outpace government regulation.