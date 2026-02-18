India's Yotta to build $2B AI hub with Nvidia chips

The initiative includes a four-year engagement worth over $1 billion, under which Nvidia will deploy one of the Asia-Pacific region’s largest DGX Cloud clusters within Yotta’s infrastructure, the company said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The expansion comes as global cloud giants such as Microsoft and Amazon ramp up AI data center capacity in India to meet surging demand for generative AI services and support efforts to localize advanced computing infrastructure.

The investment also follows tighter US export controls on advanced AI chips, which have reshaped global supply chains and encouraged companies to strengthen partnerships in key markets including India.

The new AI supercluster is expected to become operational by August. It will be deployed at Yotta’s data center campus near New Delhi, with additional capacity supported by its facility in Mumbai.

Yotta, part of Indian billionaire Niranjan Hiranandani’s real estate group, is an Nvidia partner in India and operates three data center campuses in Mumbai, Gujarat and near New Delhi.