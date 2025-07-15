NY State issues air quality health advisory for multiple counties

+ ↺ − 16 px

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an air quality health advisory for Tuesday across several upstate counties due to elevated levels of fine particulate matter.

The advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to midnight, and impacts counties including Livingston, Ontario, Allegany, Lewis, Herkimer, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton, Essex, Oneida, Onondaga, Broome, and more, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Air Quality Index (AQI) levels are forecast to exceed 100, indicating unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups, such as children, seniors, and individuals with asthma or heart conditions.

Health officials recommend:

- Limiting strenuous outdoor activity

- Staying indoors when possible

- Consulting a physician if experiencing symptoms

How to track the air quality in your neighborhood

- You can track air quality in New York through the state Department of Environmental Conservation's Air Quality Index by visiting dec.ny.gov. Air quality across the country can also be tracked through fire.airnow.gov.

