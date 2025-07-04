NYC Mayoral Candidate calls Trump’s 'Big Beautiful Bill' one of the biggest heists in US history

Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani launched a scathing critique of President Donald Trump’s newly passed tax-and-spending legislation on Thursday, calling it “one of the biggest heists in US history.”

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Mamdani slammed what Trump has dubbed the “Big Beautiful Bill,” accusing the president and Republican lawmakers of orchestrating a massive wealth transfer to the nation’s richest individuals, News.Az reports.

“The spoils of this plunder are trillions of dollars in tax cuts for the wealthiest 1%, a massive upward transfer of wealth for people who need it least,” Mamdani wrote. “This is exactly why billionaires spend so much money on our elections.”

The bill, which passed the House of Representatives in a narrow 218–214 vote on Thursday, is projected to add $3.4 trillion to the national debt. It includes significant tax breaks and spending increases, cementing key priorities of the Trump administration.

Mamdani condemned the legislation as a “robbery” that “steals from the hungry,” citing provisions that reduce nutrition aid for an estimated 40 million Americans, including one in five children. He also criticized the bill’s rollback of renewable energy investments, calling it a theft from future generations.

The mayoral hopeful's comments come amid growing political tensions with Trump. On Wednesday, the president publicly threatened Mamdani with arrest if he disrupted federal immigration operations, accusing him of trying to “destroy” New York City.

In response, Mamdani said Trump’s remarks represent “an attack on our democracy” and warned that the president’s threats were part of a broader strategy of “intimidation.”

Trump, speaking before departing for Iowa, praised House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune for shepherding the bill through Congress. He described it as “the biggest bill of its kind ever signed,” and promised a grand signing ceremony on Friday featuring military flyovers above the White House.

“We’re going to have B-2s and F-22s and F-35s flying right over the White House…so we’ll be signing with those beautiful planes flying right over our heads,” Trump said.

The legislation, if signed as expected, will mark a major legislative milestone for Trump as he intensifies his re-election campaign.

