NYPD officers leveled by blast before pulling children from smoldering Queens home - VIDEO

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Dramatic bodycam footage shows police officers in New York City being floored by an explosion before getting up and rescuing children.

The footage shows members of the NYPD responding to a domestic dispute in Ozone Park, Queens, in the early hours of Thursday (April 30) morning, News.Az reports, citing Independent.



As they approach the door, they are knocked off their feet by a large explosion. Despite being injured, they managed to help survivors out of the wreckage before it collapsed.

Suspect Anrup Parasram was allegedly drunk and armed with a knife when he broke into the basement apartment where his estranged wife, daughter and grandchildren live and set himself on fire. His body was found in the debris.

Eight NYPD officers were treated for injuries.

News.Az