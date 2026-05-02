Massive fire sweeps through townhouse complex in Norway

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A large fire broke out in a townhouse complex just outside Bærum, Norway, on Saturday morning.

The fire was not fully under control on Saturday morning, despite major rescue efforts, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

One person has suffered minor injuries, according to incident commander Øyvind Hammervold.

Residents in the Sandvika area of Bærum, in Akershus county in southeastern Norway, are urged to close windows and doors and to be alert for any further spread of the fire.

News.Az