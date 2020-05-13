Official: Azerbaijan sends financial, humanitarian assistance to several countries amid COVID-19 fight

Azerbaijan has rendered and continues to render financial and humanitarian assistance to a number of countries as part of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, said Hikmat Hajiyev.

He made the remarks Wednesday during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Azerbaijan provided financial and humanitarian assistance to Hungary, Pakistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and a number of other countries, the official said, adding. “The work is underway to render assistance to Serbia and Palestinian refugees.”

Hajiyev stressed that all this is important support being rendered by Azerbaijan in the fight against coronavirus at the international level.

News.Az