Official Baku condemns the terrorist attack on the church in Syria

Azerbaijan has expressed condolences to Syria for the terrorist attack at a church in Damascus, the Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared on X account, News.Az reports.

"We strongly condemn the horrific terrorist attack on Mar St. Elias Church in Damascus, Syria. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and all those affected by this senseless act of violence. We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Syria, urging unity against extremism," the post reads.

Note that yesterday a terrorist attack occurred at a church in Damascus, the capital of Syria. More than 20 people lost their lives in the incident, and dozens were injured.

News.Az