Yandex metrika counter

Official dinner hosted on behalf of Azerbaijani president and his wife for Kyrgyz leader and his wife

  • Politics
  • Share
Official dinner hosted on behalf of Azerbaijani president and his wife for Kyrgyz leader and his wife

An official dinner has been hosted on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva in honor of President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov and his wife Aigul Japarova.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      