Official welcome ceremony held for President Ilham Aliyev in Vilnius

An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the Presidential Palace in Vilnius, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda and his spouse Diana Nausėdienė.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Azerbaijani President.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Lithuania were played.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda reviewed the guard of honor.

The Lithuanian delegation was introduced to the Azerbaijani President and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, while members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to the Lithuanian President and his spouse Diana Nausėdienė.

Then, a joint photo was taken.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva signed the guest book.

