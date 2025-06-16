Officials say Lebanon seeks to stay out of Israel-Iran war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Top Lebanese officials stated on Monday that they aim to keep the country—still recovering from the recent Israel-Hezbollah war—out of the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

Information Minister Paul Morkos said that President Joseph Aoun emphasized during a cabinet session that "we must do everything possible to keep Lebanon away from conflicts in which we have no role or connection," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Aoun described the situation in the region as "delicate," emphasizing the need to preserve Lebanon's stability and seize opportunities to support its recovery from the severe financial crisis and the widespread destruction caused by the Israel-Hezbollah war.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned during Monday's cabinet meeting the "serious Israeli aggression" against Iran," warning that "its repercussions threaten the stability of the entire region, and even global peace."

Salam reiterated the need to consolidate stability in the country, especially in southern Lebanon, and "to prevent Lebanon from being drawn or dragged in any way into the ongoing regional war, as this would negatively impact its recovery."

Their comments reflect clear concern that Hezbollah or other Iran-backed militant groups, primarily the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, could launch attacks or fire rockets into Israel from Lebanese territory to support Iran.

Both groups have been warned against such actions when Israel launched its large-scale attacks on Iran on Friday, killing its key military leaders and targeting its nuclear program and ballistic missiles.

Aoun and Salam, who came to power last January, have remained firm on their pledges to disarm all militias and impose the state monopoly on weapons.

The Lebanese president has decided to initiate a dialogue with Hezbollah, which was significantly weakened by Israel, but still maintains considerable military capabilities, to discuss its disarmament in line with the terms of the cease-fire agreement that ended the war on Nov. 27.

Hamas has carried out several attacks from southern Lebanon against Israel during the Gaza war that broke out in October 2023. In May, the Lebanese Army arrested several Lebanese and Palestinians suspected of firing rockets into northern Israel and warned Hamas strict measures will be taken to end any actions that violate the country's sovereignty.

The rocket attacks provoked additional Israeli retaliatory strikes.

More than 20,000 people have been killed or wounded in Lebanon since October 2023, when the war started in support of Gaza with daily cross-border attacks.

Relentless Israeli airstrikes and bombardments have caused widespread destruction, particularly in the border villages of southern Lebanon, many of which have been reduced to rubble.

