OIC chief congratulates Azerbaijan on successful early parliamentary elections

OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the successful conduct of the snap parliamentary elections on September 1.

“At the invitation of the Azerbaijani government, the OIC General Secretariat dispatched a mission to observe the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, which were held on September 1. These elections covered all parts of Azerbaijan, including the liberated territories,” the OIC Secretariat said in a statement , News.Az reports.“The OIC team observed the electoral process in three stages of voting: pre-poll preparations, polling day, and vote counting. The OIC mission met with the electoral authorities in the Republic of Azerbaijan and received a briefing on the voting process,” said the statement.“The mission concluded its task, noting that the electoral process was conducted in a transparent, free and organized manner, with a significant turnout of voters to exercise their political and civil rights and choose their representatives in Parliament,” it added.

