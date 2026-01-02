OIC meets on Somalia after Israel recognizes Somaliland

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) convened an extraordinary meeting at its headquarters in Jeddah to address the situation in Somalia, following Israel's announcement recognizing the self-declared region of Somaliland as an independent state.

In remarks delivered on his behalf by Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs Yousef Al Dubaie, OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha stressed that the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia remain a firm and fundamental principle that allows no compromise or concession, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He said the meeting comes at a critical moment, as Somalia faces complex challenges affecting its security, stability, and sovereignty, underscoring the collective responsibility to intensify efforts, close ranks, and stand united in support of the Somali federal government.

The OIC reaffirmed its full and unwavering support for Somalia, emphasizing the country's inalienable right to preserve its national unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

The organization also reiterated its categorical rejection of any attempts to impose a new political reality that could undermine regional stability and threaten security in the Horn of Africa.

News.Az