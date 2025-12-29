Azerbaijan reaffirms support for Somalia’s territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has reaffirmed its full support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Somalia within its internationally recognized borders.

In a statement published on its website on Monday, the ministry said that any recognition of Somalia’s Somaliland region runs counter to the norms and principles of international law and the UN Charter, News.Az reports.

The ministry recalled that Azerbaijan has itself endured the painful consequences of foreign military occupation and separatism in violation of international law.

"Guided by these principles and its own experience, the Republic of Azerbaijan remains firmly committed to upholding the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of all states and calls on the international community to act responsibly and in full compliance with international law," it said.

News.Az