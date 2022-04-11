Oil prices drop on world markets
11 Apr 2022
Oil prices slid more than $2 a barrel on Monday, following a second straight weekly decline after world consumers announced plans to release a record volume of crude and oil products from strategic stocks and as China lockdowns continued, News.Az reports
Brent crude was down $2.32, or 2.3%, at $100.46 a barrel by 0427 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude lost $2.37, or 2.4%, to $95.89. Last week, Brent dropped 1.5% while U.S. oil slid 1%.
For several weeks, the benchmarks have been at their most volatile since June 2020.