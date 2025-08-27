Oil prices fall amid US tariffs on Indian imports

The move against India by the US — which has refrained from similar action against China, another major buyer of Moscow’s crude — is part of a broader push to try to broker an end to the war in Ukraine. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump warned of “an economic war” if he could not get Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy to end the conflict.

India became a major taker of Moscow’s oil following the outbreak of Ukraine war in 2022. At present, state-run and private processors are expected to buy 1.4 million to 1.6 million barrels a day for October loading and beyond, according to people with knowledge of the matter. That compares with an average of 1.8 million barrels a day in the first half.

In the US, an industry report showed nationwide crude stockpiles fell by a modest 1 million barrels last week, along with drawdowns in gasoline and distillates. Official figures are due later Wednesday.

Some metrics point to near-term tightness, with the spread between the two closest Brent contracts holding in a bullish structure known as backwardation. Longer-dated contracts, however, are in contango, the opposite pattern.