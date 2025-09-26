Oil prices poised for biggest weekly gain in three months
Oil is on track for its strongest weekly rise in over three months as U.S. President Donald Trump ramps up pressure on buyers of Russian energy in an effort to hasten the end of the war in Ukraine.
Brent was steady above $69 a barrel on Friday, and is up about 4% this week, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.
Trump pressed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to stop buying oil from Russia and discussed energy security with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, after earlier this week rebuking NATO members for buying fuel from the OPEC+ producer.
Global supplies are set to increase further as exports from the Kurdistan region in Iraq through a pipeline to Turkey’s Ceyhan port are set to resume Saturday. Following a halt of more than two years, the resumption of shipments will initially bring 230,000 barrels a day to international markets, rising to as much as half a million barrels a day in future.