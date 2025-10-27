Oil prices steady as US-China trade progress eases market fears

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices held steady on Monday as progress in US-China trade talks supported demand optimism, even as concerns about a potential global supply glut lingered.

Brent crude traded just below $66 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) hovered near $62, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Top negotiators from both countries reached agreements on several key points ahead of the Trump-Xi summit on Thursday, with the US threat of 100% tariffs effectively off the table, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The easing of tensions between the world’s two largest economies is seen as a boost to global economic growth.

Oil rebounded last week after US sanctions on Russia’s major crude producers Rosneft and Lukoil countered concerns of oversupply. However, ongoing OPEC+ production increases, including possible additional output from Kuwait, keep market watchers cautious about a potential glut.

